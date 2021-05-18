Jonesboro City Council discusses funding, finances, and the future of the city

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mayor Harold Copenhaver says the city is where it needs to be financially after the pandemic, but they are spreading money thin. Now, the city is looking at ways to improve its internal revenue.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, a grant for $60,000 for the Veteran’s Village was presented by the Jonesboro Residential Housing and Healthcare Facilities Board.
A couple of resolutions moved forward that would allow the city to apply for recreational trails program funds and to utilize federal-aid transportation alternatives program funds, including:
Resolution 21:074: RESOLUTION EXPRESSING THE WILLINGNESS OF THE CITY OF JONESBORO, ARKANSAS TO UTILIZE FEDERAL-AID RECREATIONAL TRAILS PROGRAM FUNDS AND AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF JONESBORO GRANTS AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT TO APPLY FOR THE FY21 RECREATIONAL TRAILS
Resolution 21:075: RESOLUTION EXPRESSING THE WILLINGNESS OF THE CITY OF JONESBORO, ARKANSAS TO UTILIZE FEDERAL-AID TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVES PROGRAM FUNDS AND AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF JONESBORO GRANTS AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT TO APPLY FOR THE FY21 TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVES PROGRAM FROM THE ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver says they need more resources to improve the community.
“We’ve got to increase the ways we can increase the general revenue because we’re pinching pennies, and so again, that’s why we’re trying to look at areas of the city that we can improve on and how we can make it more sustainable for years to come,” said Copenhaver.
Copenhaver says they are looking at other city’s successes and fails to see how they can move Jonesboro forward by improving roads and infrastructure.
He says that Jonesboro’s internal revenue is improving because more people are getting out in the community and spending money.
