Jonesboro trading card store battles great demand, limited supply

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ever since the pandemic started in the Spring of last year, trading cards have skyrocketed in popularity, all while supply has plummeted.
Nostalgia Worlds Sports Cards, a Jonesboro trading card store, has seen the price of products multiply by as much as five times.
Store owner Daniel Mooneyham thinks this is because many joined the hobby of collecting these cards when other entertainment ventures closed down.
“They weren’t going to movies, or sporting events or concerts,” Mooneyham said. “And a lot of them went back to what they collected when they were a kid, and that was sports cards.”
Mooneyham expanded that online sellers have made getting a hold of products harder as well, as dealers called “breakers” buy up lots of boxes and make special deals with people who may only want cards from one team.
Sports cards aren’t the only trading card that’s been affected either, as Pokemon cards are incredibly difficult to find in stores as well.
Mooneyham said that most of the products are made in China, so the struggles with shipping overseas have greatly elongated wait times, and he doesn’t believe the issue will be resolved until 2022.
