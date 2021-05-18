Man convicted in fatal DWI crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Jonesboro man to 8 years in prison for his role in a deadly DWI crash.
Darrell Wayne Couch, 40, pleaded guilty Monday, May 17, to negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death.
According to court documents, Couch was behind the wheel Nov. 6, 2020, when he drove his 2005 Chevy Tahoe into a deep ditch at the intersection of Craighead County Roads 304 and 307.
The crash killed his passenger, 35-year-old Kayla Nanney Tarlton of Paragould.
Rather than report the crash, Couch told investigators he “panicked” and called his mother to come pick him up at the scene.
She later took him to the sheriff’s office for questioning.
During the interview, according to the affidavit, Couch admitted to drinking a “few beers earlier in the day.”
Upon learning that detectives had received a search warrant to take a blood sample, Couch said he might have some marijuana in his bloodwork and that he might also have some hydrocodone in his system.
He claimed his mother gave him the hydrocodone “because he was hurting from the accident.”
On Monday, Second Judicial Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer accepted his plea and the prosecutor’s recommendations and sentenced Couch to 96 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with an additional 72 months of suspended imposition of sentence on the negligent homicide charge.
She also sentenced him to an additional 60 months SIS for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.
Couch is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting transport to the ADC.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.