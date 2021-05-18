May 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 18. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Radar will remain covered up today as showers and thunderstorms roll across Region 8.
In fact, portions of the White River Valley may run into flash flooding issues as another 2-3″ of rain is forecast to fall on soaked ground.
Farther east in Jonesboro, we can expect 1″ rainfall total.
Drier and much warmer weather moves in toward the end of the week.
Daily highs may hit 90°F for the first time this year.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
City leaders hope the promise of a better life will convince residents to approve a proposed bond tax.
A woman convicted of stealing nearly $800,000 from her employer will have to pay it back, plus spend time in prison.
Seniors in one Region 8 county seem to be doing something right when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.