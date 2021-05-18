Memphis VA holds town hall over new Jonesboro clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Memphis VA held a town hall Tuesday at the Earl Bell Community Center to discuss a new clinic opening in Jonesboro in July.
The clinic will be located off East Highland Street by Walmart and Hobby Lobby, moving roughly a mile and a half away from its old location on South Caraway Road.
Much will be the same, with a newer, nicer building and plans to potentially expand care in the future.
“We’ve enhanced the services even in the pandemic,” said David Dunning, the CEO of the Memphis VA Medical Center. “We enhanced our service with ophthalmology, with telemedicine that was a direct link to Memphis. So we’re continuing to do that. We’re continuing to look at services like physical therapy, all those things if there’s a need, we’ll stand them up and work with the contractor to provide those.”
All the former staff at the older location will be moved to the new location, in order for veterans to be able to keep their doctors.
