New rent relief program allows landlords to apply for funds

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas state government rolled out a new program helping Arkansans pay their rent and utility bills.
After receiving funds from the CARES Act, the state allocated $173 million to the Arkansas Department of Human Services. That money is now available through the Arkansas Rent Relief program.
This new program allows renters and landlords to apply for the money. One Jonesboro landlord said Tuesday that this takes a weight off of her shoulders.
“It is life-saving, life-saving. Because there were people that were and are continued to be displaced because of loss of income and loss of hours because of COVID-19,” Felicia Johnson, principal broker for New Door Real Estate, said.
The new program has higher income limits and easier documentation requirements.
It also comes ahead of the federal eviction moratorium ending June 30.
Johnson said adding the ability for landlords to apply helps everyone.
“Now that the landlords can apply for the money, I don’t have to worry about a tenant not being able to, or maybe a tenant doesn’t have Wi-Fi, or they don’t have access to a computer or all the documents that they need. Well, I have those, so now I can apply on their behalf,” Johnson said.
The program is retroactive, so applicants can apply for overdue and future bills. The dates go as far as April 2020 until December 2021.
For more information about how to apply follow this link: Rental Assistance - Arkansas Department of Human Services.
