Northside Park upgrades underway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For weeks, Jonesboro native Rennell Woods has been working with the city to revitalize Northside Park when he recently made the discovery that a plan was already in place in 2017.
“It’s an incredible, incredible plan that the city is already looking at to develop this area,” Woods said.
The plan consists of soccer, flag football, and baseball & softball fields, along with a new concession stand and entrance from North Patrick Street to alleviate traffic.
With the plan being an almost perfect fit for Woods, he adds there should be a multipurpose building added for “a lot of training” and “enrichment” for the youth in the community.
Woods says he understands executing the plan will require money, time, and labor, so he is willing to help the city as much as possible.
“I would love to even come out and cut the grass sometime just to give their employees a break,” Woods said.
Once the plans are set in stone, Woods mentions that he wants to involve people in the community to help revitalize the park.
“Everybody wants the same thing. They want a great community,” said Woods, “They want a good government. They want things that will work for them and have a better place to live in their city.”
Woods says he has not talked with the city on where the money for the upgrades will come from, but he will continue to meet with the city regularly to find ideas and opportunities.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.