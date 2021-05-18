Poplar Bluff airport to close for improvements

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland airport is closing on Wednesday to make improvements to accommodate larger aircraft.
The Poplar Bluff Regional Business Airport will halt incoming planes from entering while they install a new concrete runway and get rid of the asphalt one.
Aviation mechanic and flight school owner Dustin Ramsey said having the airport closed will be an inconvenience to their regular customers.
“We have businesses that fly in here every day. So, it’s going to be a little bit of a hamper for local businesses, Briggs and Stratton and other companies like that. You know, local people that do fly in and out they’re not going to be able to operate their aircraft unless they’ve relocated it. And for like my maintenance shop. I’m not going to be having anyone coming in for 30 plus days,” he said.
While the airport is closed, helicopter traffic can still enter and leave, but the airport will not be selling fuel for aircraft.
