Report: Air Evac spotted man setting home on fire to clear property

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office cited a man for reckless burning after they say he set a house on fire.
According to an incident report, Cpl. Loyd Danner with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a call on Lake Road/County Road 122 near Gosnell after Air Evac reported a house fire.
“Air Evac advised that they could see someone that appeared to be pouring gas on the fire,” the report stated.
When Danner arrived, Gosnell police and firefighters were already on the scene.
Fire Chief Shawn Paschal reportedly told Danner that the property owner, Jacob Finch, had purposely set the abandoned house on fire.
Paschal said Finch had contacted the fire department about a week earlier asking if he could burn the house and was told no.
According to Danner’s report, Finch admitted he set the house on fire to clear the property.
The report said the fire was out of control and took both the Gosnell and Blytheville Fire Departments to contain.
“Several small fires started in the field across the road from the property due to the high winds,” the report said.
Finch was cited with reckless burning and was given a court date of June 14.
