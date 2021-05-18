Stirn shoots 66, Arkansas State men’s golf 8th after Day 2 of NCAA Regional

A-State moved up to eighth in the team standings with a second round 290 (+2) for a 36-hole total of 587 (+11). No. 5 Texas maintains the lead at 15-under par 561 with No. 18 Tennessee (568) and No. 8 North Carolina (569) rounding out the top three. No. 28 Louisville (570) and No. 19 North Florida (573) finish out the top five with UNC-Wilmington (582) and UAB (584) ahead of the Red Wolves.