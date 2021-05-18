Stirn shoots 66, Arkansas State men’s golf 8th after Day 2 of NCAA Regional

Carding the low round of the tournament with a 6-under par 66, Zan Luka Stirn helped the Arkansas State men’s golf team climb to eighth at the NCAA Noblesville Regional played at The Sagamore Golf Club outside Indianapolis.
Seven birdies and one bogey helped Stirn to the lowest round by an A-State individual in NCAA Regional play. Stirn climbed from a tie for 58th to a tie for 12th with the low round of the day. The 66 tops the previous high of 67 by Jason Jackson set in the NCAA Central Regional in Victoria, Texas.
A-State moved up to eighth in the team standings with a second round 290 (+2) for a 36-hole total of 587 (+11). No. 5 Texas maintains the lead at 15-under par 561 with No. 18 Tennessee (568) and No. 8 North Carolina (569) rounding out the top three. No. 28 Louisville (570) and No. 19 North Florida (573) finish out the top five with UNC-Wilmington (582) and UAB (584) ahead of the Red Wolves.
Stirn was the lone A-State player under par Tuesday. Coming off an opening round 71 (-1), Julien Sale finished at 2-over par 74 to tie for 29th entering the final round. Luka Naglic turned in a 1-over par 73 and is tied for 50th. Connor Wilson finished the second round at 5-over par 77 and is tied for 68th and Adam Thorp was 6-over (78) and is tied for 52nd heading into the final round.
The low five team scores plus the low individual not associated with one of those teams will advance to the NCAA Championships to be held May 28-June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
A-State will be paired with South Florida and UAB in the final round and tee off beginning at 7:25 a.m. (CT) off the first tee. Live scoring is available via Golfstat. Stay up to date with the Red Wolves on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.