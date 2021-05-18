TDOT selects contractor for I-40 bridge repairs, ArDOT requests drone review of I-55 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation released plans for the I-40 bridge repairs Monday which requires two phases and a contractor.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation says TDOT selected Kiewit Corporation to handle the repairs on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.
According to ArDOT, Kiewit Corporation, based in Omaha, Nebraska, will begin discussing the repair process this week.
“Once the plans are finalized, we expect a timeline for repair and reopening the bridge. Kiewit will be mobilizing its equipment to the project site starting Wednesday,” according to TDOT.
ArDOT says it has also requested a drone review on the I-55 bridge from TDOT, which is being used as an alternate route until the I-40 bridge reopens.
“We have requested that the Tennessee DOT perform a drone review of the I-55 Bridge over the Mississippi River to bring confidence to the public that the previous inspection was performed correctly and that it is currently in good condition,” ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor said in today’s press conference.
The review is expected to be done Wednesday.
The I-40 bridge will remain closed until both phases of the repair are complete. TDOT says:
- Phase 1 involves installing fabricated steel plates on each side of the fractured member to hold the heavy equipment necessary for the permanent repairs. Below is a rendering that depicts the location of the Phase 1 splice plate installation.
- Phase 2 consists of removing and replacing the damaged piece.
