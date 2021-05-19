1 Arkansas baseball hosts #9 Florida in final SEC series of 2021

The regular season is coming to a close.
Florida (35-16, 17-10 SEC) as well as a full-capacity crowd make their way to Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend. First pitch between the top-ranked Razorbacks and the ninth-ranked Gators is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, on the SEC Network.
Arkansas, 39-10 overall and 19-8 in SEC play on the year, sits alone atop the SEC standings after taking two of three games on the road against Tennessee last weekend. The Hogs own a two-game lead ahead of second-place Mississippi State in the Western Division entering the final weekend of the regular season.
The Razorbacks need only one win against Florida or one Mississippi State loss at Alabama to clinch at least a share of the division title. With two wins, Arkansas can control its only destiny and clinch its first outright division title since 2011.
Schedule
Thursday, May 20 – 6 p.m. – vs. Florida – SEC Network – Listen – Live Stats
Friday, May 21 – 7 p.m. – vs. Florida – SEC Network – Listen – Live Stats
Saturday, May 22 – 2 p.m. – vs. Florida – SEC Network+ – SEC Network Alternate – Listen – Live Stats
Matchups & History
Thursday
Florida RHP Tommy Mace (5-0, 4.40 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Patrick Wicklander (4-1, 1.93 ERA)
Friday
Florida LHP Hunter Barco (9-2, 4.13 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Caleb Bolden (2-0, 4.67 ERA)
Saturday
Florida RHP Franco Aleman (1-3, 5.26 ERA) vs. Arkansas TBA
Tune In
Thursday and Friday’s contests between top-ranked Arkansas and No. 9 Florida will broadcast nationally on the SEC Network with Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Kyle Peterson (analyst) on the call. Neal and Peterson will also have the call on Saturday’s finale, which will air on SEC Network+ and SEC Network Alternate.
Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.
All three games can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter will have the call all weekend long.
Radio Affiliates
Conway – KASR-FM 92.7
El Dorado – KELD-AM 107.1 (FM Translator)
Fayetteville – KQSM-FM 92.1
Forrest City – KXJK-AM 950
Forrest City – KXJK-FM 106.5
Fort Smith – KERX-FM 95.3
Little Rock – KABZ-FM 103.7
Marshall – KBCN-FM 104.3
Mena – KTTG-FM 96.3
Rogers – KURM-AM 790
Rogers – KURM-FM 100.3
Stuttgart – KWAK-FM 105.5
Texarkana, TX – KKTK-AM 1400
Death, Taxes, Hogs are No. 1
Arkansas remained the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball for Week 14 of the season, leading all six major polls released Monday. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today each kept the Razorbacks atop their respective rankings for the sixth straight week.
It is the eighth time this season that Arkansas is the undisputed No. 1 team in the nation as well as the 12th consecutive week that the Hogs maintain the top spot in at least one of the six polls.
