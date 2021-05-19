Arkansas State baseball hosts ULM in final Sun Belt series of 2021

The Sooke, British Columbia, native is on pace to put up career-best numbers that surpass his first two seasons in Jonesboro. Duncan’s 52 RBI is the best by an A-State hitter since 2014 (Matt Burgess - 58). His 10 homers has surpassed his previous two years’ total, while his 11 doubles is one away from the 12 he tallied in 2019 and 2020. Duncan is also slugging at a .576 clip, while his average (.322) is currently a career best.