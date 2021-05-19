Bride surprises her sick grandfather in hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Allie Hall-Wallace surprised her grandfather at NEA Baptist, just days before her wedding.
“I always look at him as one of the parents. We had one of the most specialist bonds out of a granddaughter and grandfather that you could find,” said Hall-Wallace.
Her 67-year-old grandfather, Frankie Hall, has been in and out of the hospital for over 12 years because of kidney failure, diabetes, and other health problems.
She knew he wouldn’t be able to make it to her wedding day, and it was important that he got the first look of her in the gown.
“I think he was trying really hard not to get emotional in front of everyone because, he actually, when they left, like, broke down and got really emotional,” said Hall-Wallace. “He’s a man, so he tried his best just to hold it together for all the people in his room, but it was pretty emotional.”
Allie says that her grandfather got to watch her actual wedding through a live stream.
She says he’s in good condition, been on dialysis, has been transferred to a rehabilitation center, and is getting better every day.
