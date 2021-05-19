Busch Stadium to return to full capacity next month

St. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - Busch Stadium will return to full capacity starting June 14. The St. Louis Cardinals announced the decision on Wednesday, a day after the cross-state rival Kansas City Royals announced that Kauffman Stadium would go to full capacity on May 31.
Major League Baseball reduced its regular season to 60 games last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and no fans were allowed in the stands.
Stadiums reopened this season with limited capacity, but the increasing numbers of vaccinated Americans combined with declines in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have prompted ballparks to gradually increase the number of fans allowed at games.
