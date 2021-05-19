City tears down 80 houses in effort to reduce blight

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Since 2019, Blytheville Code Enforcement has been cleaning up the city by tearing down dilapidated houses and vegetation that have sat vacant for years.
Blytheville Mayor James Sanders said code enforcement has worked nonstop since January, clearing houses to bring up property values, so people can invest in the community.
“It’s not about gentrification,” the mayor clarified. “It’s about helping them to help themselves.”
Mayor Sanders added that in order to bring more people into town, the neighborhoods have to look clean and pleasing to the eyes, but it starts with the neighbors reporting to the city on their needs.
A code enforcement officer told Region 8 News a lot of the demolition has taken place on the eastern part of town near East Rose Street and First Street.
Residents have also said some of the houses have been vacant for over two decades.
