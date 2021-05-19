Girl’s diary leads to man’s arrest for sexual assault

CALICO ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas man faces a felony sex charge after investigators say his young victim wrote about the alleged crime in her diary.
Izard County sheriff’s deputies arrested 19-year-old Ryan Fay Grunewald of Flippin on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.
According to a news release, the victim reported the alleged crime took place at a home near Calico Rock.
The girl reportedly detailed the event in her personal diary.
“Grunewald admitted he had inappropriately touched the girl,” Chief Deputy Charley Melton stated in the affidavit. “But claimed he was asleep when the incident occurred and that it was an accident.”
On May 11, a judge found probable cause existed to arrest Grunewald. He is currently free on a $20,000 bond awaiting his next court appearance.
