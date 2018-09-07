Heat Builds In

Dry weather is on the way! Showers remain possible across the Ozarks tonight and into Thursday, but most stay dry. The best rain chances will be in central and western Arkansas for the rest of the week as high pressure builds in. Despite cloudy skies, temperatures start to rise closer to the 80s. As sunshine returns later this week, highs jump into the mid to upper 80s. Some will be very close to 90 degrees by the weekend. Humidity doesn’t look bad until next week. You may notice it a little bit this weekend, though, since it’s been a while and we’re not used to it yet. I think some may actually see their first 90-degree day! As high pressure collapses next week, slight rain chances may return. Highs dip a little but should stay in the 80s. Summer is close, and it’ll finally start to feel like it.