Intermediate school students hold “Lemonade War” for charity

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The third and fourth grade students at the University Heights Intermediate School in Jonesboro have started selling lemonade, with all proceeds going to charity.
The idea was created by teachers Whitney Clements and Claire Reid, and is based on the book “The Lemonade War”, where characters inside the book compete to see how much lemonade they can sell.
The activity features a similar premise, with three groups being created to see who can sell the most lemonade. As of Wednesday, the classes made almost $150.
“The kids have been so excited about how much money they’ve made,” Clements said. “They’ve had a lot of success doing this and they’ve raised a lot more money than we anticipated.”
Cups of lemonade are sold at a quarter a pop, and the students began their businesses on Monday, with Thursday being their final day.
All money is going to charity, with two groups sending their earnings to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and another group sending its money to St. Bernards.
Money isn’t the only positive to take away from this activity, however, as students have learned new skills, like teamwork.
“Well, sometimes it’s hard-working as a team because we often disagree with each other,” said Addyson Lovins, a student who is one of the team leaders. “But we always get back and agree.”
Clements said she has talked to several students who have had so much fun with the project, that they are wanting to own their own lemonade stands this summer.
“Some of them yesterday said, ‘I think I want to do this summer!’ So, I don’t know if they’ll make as much money as they made here, but they definitely want to pursue that.” Clements said.
The teachers also said that with how successful the project has been and how much the kids have enjoyed it, they plan to continue the Lemonade War for years to come.
