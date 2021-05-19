Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis conducting COVID-19 antibody trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis is enrolling children in a COVID-19 antibody clinical trial.
Volunteers up to 18 years old are now been now being called on to test Regeneron’s investigational antibody medicine.
The hospital says this comes as many children are not eligible for the vaccine and there is not much to research about treatments for kids. Dr. Sandy Arnold, Le Bonheur principal investigator for trials, breaks down how the process works.
“It’s two manufactured antibodies that target the spike protein in basically one medicine, and it’s given to people who are already known to be infected with the SARS COVID 2 virus. And then it prevents them from getting sicker,” explained Arnold.
Parents who are interested in signing their child up for trials can click here for more information.
