May 19: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
It has now rained 11 out of the last 18 days in Jonesboro.
We’ll probably add another day to that rainy stretch as scattered showers flare up by mid-morning.
These should move out of Region 8 early this afternoon. In fact, we may see a few peeks of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s.
Later tonight, some guidance suggests some more heavy rainfall for the White River Valley west of Highway 167. There’s a potential for another 1-2″ of rainfall in that area.
An approaching high-pressure system will shut down rain chances for the second half of the workweek.
News Headlines
Funding, finances, and the future were among the topics discussed during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
A week after they shut down the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River, ArDOT closed another bridge here in Region 8.
It might seem like kids’ play, but trading cards mean big business for one Region 8 storeowner.
