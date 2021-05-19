NEA District Fair to return in September

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NEA District Fair announced that it will return to Jonesboro on September 23.
The event features a new date structure and will cover two weekends and a total of nine days.
It will also feature a new Midway layout and will be equipped with new rides.
“Well you know, we were really disappointed that we couldn’t put on the 2020 District Fair, but it just wasn’t feasible to do so with all the restrictions,” said Mitch Johnson, the manager of the fair. “So I mean, we’re really excited to bring the fair back to the community in 2021.”
Last year, the fair was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
