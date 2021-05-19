The Neighborhood Cleaners offering free clothes cleaning for unemployed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new business is in Jonesboro and they are already giving back to the community.
The Neighborhood Cleaners have been around the Northeast Arkansas area for years but it recently opened a new location in Jonesboro.
The owners wanted to open up and help get people back in the workforce by offering free cleaning services to the unemployed.
“And when people interview, they want to look their best and we want to do our small part and our share to get people back in the rhythm of regular life and normal life whatever that is now. We believe that looking sharp in an interview is a step in the right direction,” says Barry Sellers, one of the company partners.
The offer is for people who are unemployed and need to have their clothes cleaned for a job interview.
They have two locations for drop-off and pick-up in Jonesboro to take part in this service.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.