Patchell sweeps SBC Outdoor Track & Field Coach of the Year, 18 Red Wolves All-SBC

A handful of Red Wolves are now preparing for the national stage, with the 2021 NCAA West Preliminaries on the horizon. The top 48 athletes in each individual event advance to the prelims, held May 26-29 in College Station, Texas. Those finishing in the top 12 at the prelims will qualify for the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships, held June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon. The entries for the prelims are slated to be released on NCAA.com at noon CT Thursday.