Randolph Co. Sheriff hopes new equipment increases efficiency

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department hopes to improve efficiency in the office, installing new systems in each car.
Each of the 14 patrol vehicles will have new computer e-cite and e-report systems.
The department received $52,000 from the State Highway Police Safety Office to upgrade equipment and implement software.
Sheriff Kevin Bell says what normally took officers 15-to-30 minutes to do can now be done in as little as one minute.
“The less time that it takes to do the paperwork, the safer it is for the officers on the street,” Bell said. “[The] less time spent doing paperwork, more time spent patrolling — actually patrolling — and solving crimes.”
Bell says the system streamlines the process of sending in reports, allowing officers to stay on the streets without needing to go back to the sheriff’s office to turn in tickets.
Bell says he hopes to have the systems soon installed in every single vehicle.
