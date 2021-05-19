Reward increased in Jonesboro man’s murder case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police hope by offering a larger reward they will finally catch a killer.
The Jonesboro Police Department announced Wednesday, May 19, that a $5,000 reward is being offered in the case of Donald C. Hubbard.
On Jan. 26, 2020, officers found Hubbard dead inside his home on Shady Grove.
The 78-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
Since then, detectives have searched for his killer, with no luck.
Initially, Crimestoppers offered a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest. On May 8, 2020, the family increased the reward to $3,500.
But the case remains cold.
On Wednesday, the reward was increased to $5,000 in the hopes someone will step forward and help solve this case.
If you have any information that can help detectives, send a direct message to the Jonesboro Police Department or call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.