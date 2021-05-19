Reward increased in Jonesboro man’s murder case

Reward increased in Jonesboro man’s murder case
On Jan. 26, 2020, Jonesboro police found Donald C. Hubbard dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside his home on Shady Grove Road. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 19, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 11:40 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police hope by offering a larger reward they will finally catch a killer.

The Jonesboro Police Department announced Wednesday, May 19, that a $5,000 reward is being offered in the case of Donald C. Hubbard.

On Jan. 26, 2020, officers found Hubbard dead inside his home on Shady Grove.

The 78-year-old man had been shot multiple times.

Since then, detectives have searched for his killer, with no luck.

Initially, Crimestoppers offered a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest. On May 8, 2020, the family increased the reward to $3,500.

But the case remains cold.

On Wednesday, the reward was increased to $5,000 in the hopes someone will step forward and help solve this case.

If you have any information that can help detectives, send a direct message to the Jonesboro Police Department or call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.