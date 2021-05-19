Suspect sought in fatal shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas state and local police are searching for a man suspected in a Wednesday morning shooting that left another man dead.
Around 3 a.m. May 19, Helena-West Helena police responded to a shots-fired call in the 300-block of North 6th Street.
When officers arrived, they found Paul Eric Amos lying near the intersection of North 6th and Baldwin Avenue with a gunshot wound.
An ambulance took Amos to a local hospital where the coroner later pronounced him dead.
The police department and Arkansas State Police later received information that 30-year-old David Coley was involved in the shooting.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.
Police say do not approach Coley who they describe as armed and dangerous.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.