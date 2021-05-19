Suspect dead after pursuit through Sharp County

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect is dead Wednesday evening after a pursuit that started in Highland ended in Hardy.
According to Scott Rose with the Hardy Police Department, the pursuit started in Highland around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and ended at the Highway 62/Highway 63 intersection, near McDonald’s.
Rose said the vehicle rammed a Hardy police car and went into a nearby ditch. Officers then heard a gunshot from the vehicle.
Rose said it appeared that the suspect, whose name was not released, shot himself inside the vehicle.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and will be done by the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office and Hardy police, Rose said.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.