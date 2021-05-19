Work on new wastewater facility to get underway in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville is working on upgrading its wastewater treatment, beginning with building a new facility.
The current facility is said to be almost 40 years old, and it’s not working as efficiently as it used to be.
Costs to upgrade the treatment facility will be approximately $9 million, which will be covered with bonds.
Blytheville Mayor James Sanders says investing in the treatment facility is key to improving the quality of life in the city.
“If you don’t see it, you don’t think about it,” Mayor Sanders said. “By us investing in these areas, it helps us to ensure that we keep our water quality through our wastewater treatment and all of that good for our community.”
Sanders added the current wastewater treatment facility has braved through the recent winter storm, despite other water issues happening during that time.
The new wastewater treatment facility will be located on Mississippi Avenue, a few miles from the current facility.
Weather permitting, construction is expected to begin Monday and to be finished by spring 2022.
