Arkansas SS Braxton Burnside named to NFCA All-Region 1st Team

Gibson leads the Razorbacks hitting .363 with 58 hits and tied for the team lead driving in 51 runs. The first baseman slugged 15 homers to rank ninth in the SEC, and her 16 doubles place 14th nationally. The Murrieta, Calif. native hit two grand slams, which included a walk-off shot against Drake. She was also named to the All-SEC Second Team, SEC All-Defensive Team and earned SEC Player of the Week honors, hitting .400 with six hits in the series sweep over Ole Miss. Against South Carolina, Gibson went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and a walk, and is one of 12 players across the country this year to total five hits in a game. Gibson is making her third appearance on an all-region team and earned a first team nod for the first time.