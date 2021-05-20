Arkansas State baseball hits 5 home runs, beat ULM 12-6

A season-high five home runs powered the Arkansas State baseball team to a series opening 12-6 victory over ULM Thursday night at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field.
A-State moved to 18-27 on the season and 10-12 in Sun Belt play while ULM dropped to 24-24 overall and 9-13 in SBC action. The win improved the Red Wolves to 10-5 at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field this season.
Of 10 hits on the night, five were home runs for the Red Wolves. Drew Tipton was 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI while Jared Toler was 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored. Jaylon Deshazier reached base three times, driving in two runs with two hits. Andrew Beesley led ULM going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI.
Leading 2-1 in bottom of the season, A-State hit three home runs to break open the game for an 8-1 advantage. Garret Olson hit a three-run blast on a 1-2 pitch over the left field fence for his second home run on the season. After a hit batter, Liam Hicks clanked a two-run homer off the scoreboard in right field for his sixth on the year. Ben Klutts made it back-to-back blasts with his seventh this season.
Jared Toler hit his first home run as a Red Wolf with a lead-off dinger in the fourth to give A-State the 9-1 advantage. ULM got two runs back in the fifth, but the Red Wolves answered back with three more in the bottom half to lead 12-3. A fielding error allowed Hager to reach and he later came around to score on a wild pitch and Drew Tipton delivered the fifth home run with a two-run shot to left, his eighth of the season.
Brandon Hudson allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits, walking three and striking out two to improve to 5-2 on the season. Jake Algee pitched two scoreless innings and was relieved by Jack Jumper in the eighth. A three-run homer brought ULM within 12-6 in the eighth, but Jumper struck out back-to-back hitters to thwart any further damage. Kolin Stone worked the ninth to finish off the victory for the Red Wolves. Cam Barlow (7-5) took the loss for ULM, allowing eight runs, all earned, on six hits in 1.1 innings pitched.
NEXT UP
A-State looks to clinch the series Friday, taking on the Warhawks at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and the radio broadcast can be heard on Newstalk 101.3 FM and KBTM AM 1230 in Jonesboro.
SOCIAL MEDIA
