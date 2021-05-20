Arkansas State baseball hits 5 home runs, beat ULM 12-6

Brandon Hudson allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits, walking three and striking out two to improve to 5-2 on the season. Jake Algee pitched two scoreless innings and was relieved by Jack Jumper in the eighth. A three-run homer brought ULM within 12-6 in the eighth, but Jumper struck out back-to-back hitters to thwart any further damage. Kolin Stone worked the ninth to finish off the victory for the Red Wolves. Cam Barlow (7-5) took the loss for ULM, allowing eight runs, all earned, on six hits in 1.1 innings pitched.