Arkansas State sends record 18 track & field athletes to NCAA West Prelims

Carter Shell enters as the No. 6 seed in the long jump with a leap of 7.96m (26-1.5). The Orlando native is looking to make his second trip to the national meet after securing All-American honors in 2019. Courtney Thomas will join him in the field after getting into the meet via scratches. In the women’s triple jump, Imani Udoumana is set to compete with her seed mark of 12.86m (42-2.25).