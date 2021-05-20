Blessing Box offers 24/7 access to food, items for homeless

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A blessing box donation will give The HUB a new way to provide for the homeless population in Jonesboro.
The blessing box was donated by Lisa Weir and will allow 24/7 access to food and other important items for those in need.
The HUB is only open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but HUB director Kimberly Chase says the need for these items is constant.
Having a place for the homeless population to go at any hour for food or personal items is just another way to help.
“There’s such a food insecurity, not knowing where your next meal is going to come from and we realize that is important to take care of,” said Chase. “In addition, the care center next door is still closed, so we want to continue to provide some nourishment.”
Chase says you can also drop off individual food or hygiene item donations in the box any time.
High-protein food items like Vienna sausages or beef jerky are always in demand.
Other food items to donate could include any individually packaged snacks like protein bars or crackers and canned goods with a pop-top.
With summer coming things like bug spray, lip balm, and sunscreen will be a big need as well.
Personal hygiene items such as travel-sized deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, and baby wipes are also accepted.
If you have a large number of items to donate, call The HUB Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to set up a time to drop those off.
To get in touch with The HUB call (870) 333-5731.
To learn more about The HUB program, visit the Facebook page here or visit the website here.
