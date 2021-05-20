Craighead County Detention Center restarts visitation policy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Detention Center recently re-started its visitation policy after officials say they saw a drop in the number of COVID cases within the jail.
After Sheriff Marty Boyd saw a drop in the number of COVID cases, he met with the staff about re-opening visitation.
The jail staff is allowing family and friends to meet with inmates for a short period of time and on a staggered schedule.
Captain and Jail Administrator Keith Bowers said reopening visitation has gone well so far and they hope to continue to allow more visitors in the coming months.
“We are having visitation on a limited basis right now as far as time and amount of people inmates can visit. We’re hoping that keeps growing until we can at least get back to close to normal in visitation. We are optimistic that will happen,” says Bowers.
Vaccinations at the jail are voluntary, but Bowers says nearly 100 inmates and about 50% of the staff are vaccinated.
The jail staff plans to continue the same safety precautions to prevent COVID-19 cases in the jail.
