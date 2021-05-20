Crews rescue dog from pipe after five hours

ARBYRD, Mo. (KAIT) - In Dunklin County, a dog was rescued Thursday morning after getting her head stuck in a pipe at the Black Gold Potato Farm in Arbyrd, Missouri.
The Kennett Fire Department and Kennett Veterinary Clinic worked for five hours to cut and remove the pipe.
“Pet lives are just as important as human lives for a lot of us out there, so we were thrilled that they even called us,” said Fire Chief Paul Spain.
Spain says they got a call around 8 a.m. Thursday. Crews then got to work and began cutting the pipe.
“We were being very careful about where we were cutting, how we were doing it, and trying to keep the animal calm was a very hard part to do,” said Spain. “We successfully mitigated that. Again, the poor animal was worn out, very dehydrated, very malnourished.”
Dr. Everett Mobley then sedated the dog twice, and crews were able to make additional cuts to finally get the dog free.
“She’s resting comfortably. She was able to wag her tail whenever they got it off, and she became more conscious, so it was a very good outcome,” said Spain.
The dog may have a new home.
“It may go to Chief Spain’s house, I believe. I’ve discussed it with the family. I’m hoping for the outcome; it may be at our house. The managers down at Black Gold said they would be more than happy to take the animal back,” said Spain. “It’s going to get a good home. Rest assured, as much as the Facebook world has become attached to it, yes, it will be a very well-loved animal.”
