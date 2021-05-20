Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 3:59 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:40 p.m., Thursday, May 20, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 339,662 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 265,495 confirmed cases
    • 74,167 probable cases
  • 331,745 recoveries
  • 2,053 active cases
    • 1,354 confirmed active cases
    • 699 probable active cases
  • 5,808 total deaths
    • 4,609 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,199 deaths among probable cases
  • 203 currently hospitalized
    • 83 in ICU
    • 32 on ventilators
  • 3,627,211 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 14.7% positive antigen tests
  • 3,274,197 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Thursday, May 20:

  1. Pulaski: 34
  2. Benton, Garland: 22
  3. White: 15

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,189 16 3,069 104 22,675
Clay 1,778 15 1,712 51 19,093
Cleburne 1,992 10 1,906 75 23,727
Craighead 13,528 85 13,271 181 128,831
Crittenden 6,113 43 5,971 97 45,736
Cross 1,960 12 1,898 50 17,106
Greene 6,150 34 6,038 77 52,025
Independence 3,780 21 3,635 124 44,670
Jackson 3,228 6 3,183 38 29,492
Lawrence 2,126 9 2,074 43 16,849
Mississippi 5,870 20 5,741 109 43,9992
Poinsett 3,176 9 3,090 77 29,766
Randolph 2,146 25 2,074 47 22,012
St. Francis 3,603 13 3,546 44 32,429
Sharp 1,613 9 1,558 46 18,813
Stone 992 3 959 30 12,660
White 8,083 81 7,882 118 56,280
Woodruff 651 4 634 13 8,884

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

