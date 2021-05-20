Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
As of 3:40 p.m., Thursday, May 20, according to the ADH website, there were:
- 339,662 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 265,495 confirmed cases
- 74,167 probable cases
- 331,745 recoveries
- 2,053 active cases
- 1,354 confirmed active cases
- 699 probable active cases
- 5,808 total deaths
- 4,609 deaths among confirmed cases
- 1,199 deaths among probable cases
- 203 currently hospitalized
- 83 in ICU
- 32 on ventilators
- 3,627,211 people total have been tested
- 8.8% positive PCR tests
- 14.7% positive antigen tests
- 3,274,197 people have tested negative
The counties with the highest new cases added as of Thursday, May 20:
- Pulaski: 34
- Benton, Garland: 22
- White: 15
“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.
Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:
Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.
The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.
For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »
For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.
After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.
- March 11, 2020: Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.
- March 19, 2020: Craighead County records its first case of COVID-19.
- March 24, 2020: First death reported in Arkansas
- April 9, 2020: Jonesboro orders emergency COVID-19 curfew
- April 15, 2020: First COVID-19 death reported in Craighead County
