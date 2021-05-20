Domestic dispute ends with woman accused of shooting boyfriend

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman after they say she shot her boyfriend during an argument.
Stacy L. Conley, 51, is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond at the Baxter County Detention Center on charges of first-degree domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Sheriff John Montgomery, Conley was arguing with her boyfriend around 7;30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at a home on County Road 13 when she shot pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest.
The victim went to a neighbor’s house and called 911. An ambulance took him to Baxter Regional Medical Center.
When deputies arrived, Conley surrendered and was taken into custody.
According to the sheriff, investigators located the weapon used in the shooting, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine with Conley’s driver’s license.
Conley is scheduled to appear in circuit court on June 3.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.