Finally Feeling Like May

Another round of rain is possible in the Ozarks overnight, with everyone else staying dry. High pressure expands enough by Friday we should see rain chances completely pushed out of Region 8. Clouds are going to be a little harder to get rid of, though. Eventually, we do get sunshine pushing highs from the mid-80s to the upper 80s. Some will likely see their first 90-degree day of the year over the weekend. Breezy winds stick around on Friday but weaken after that. Humidity isn’t as high as what you’d expect for Arkansas, but you may notice it more since we’re not quite used to it yet. As high pressure breaks down next week, rain chances creep back starting on Wednesday.