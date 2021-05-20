The HUB plans reopen date, adds new resources to program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The HUB in Jonesboro is preparing to reopen since the pandemic while adding new resources to its program.
The HUB Director Kimberly Chase said Thursday the nonprofit homeless resource center hopes to fully open by the beginning of July.
There will be several new additions to The HUB’s resources when they reopen, offering even more help to the homeless population in Jonesboro.
It includes a locker program to offer a place for HUB guests to put their belongings and a laundry program that provides a portable laundry system.
According to the 2020 point in time count, there are around 800 homeless individuals in the city of Jonesboro.
Before the pandemic, The HUB was helping 20 to 35 people each Tuesday and Thursday through their 90-day resource program.
The HUB also offers a bike program, mail service, and several life skills and readiness classes.
Chase said all of these small steps add up to a big outcome for the homeless population.
“If we can take care of all these, what we think are little issues, like identification, laundry, food, that just improves their self-esteem. Which always seems to make it a little easier to take the next step,” said Chase.
The HUB will also make changes to the feed local lunch program they started during the pandemic.
Chase said once The HUB fully reopens, the hot lunches will be offered specifically to HUB guests.
On Thursday, The HUB received a $2,000 grant from Bancorp South for the feed local program.
Chase said that money will continue to help provide meals to HUB guests through the nonprofit’s partnership with local restaurants.
To learn more about the resources The HUB program provides, visit the website here.
To get in touch with The HUB call (870) 333-5731 or visit the Facebook page here.
