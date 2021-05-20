May 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 20. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Parts of Region 8 will return to sunshine for Thursday as high pressure strengthens to our east.
A few showers are expected, however, along the Highway 167 corridor at midday and again later tonight.
It’ll feel a bit warmer each and every day as highs close in on 90°F.
We look to string together a six-day dry spell before our next cold front delivers rain later next week.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A man is dead following a high-speed police chase through one Region 8 county. Aaron Castleberry is live at the top of the hour with the latest.
A day after announcing his retirement, E911 Director Jeff Presley reflected on his decades-long career.
Knowing her grandfather, who is in a local hospital, could not make it to her wedding, a Region 8 woman surprised him with a sneak peek at the nuptials.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.