May 20: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 20, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 5:40 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 20. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Parts of Region 8 will return to sunshine for Thursday as high pressure strengthens to our east.

A few showers are expected, however, along the Highway 167 corridor at midday and again later tonight.

It’ll feel a bit warmer each and every day as highs close in on 90°F.

We look to string together a six-day dry spell before our next cold front delivers rain later next week.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Suspect dead after police pursuit

A man is dead following a high-speed police chase through one Region 8 county. Aaron Castleberry is live at the top of the hour with the latest.

A day after announcing his retirement, E911 Director Jeff Presley reflected on his decades-long career.

Knowing her grandfather, who is in a local hospital, could not make it to her wedding, a Region 8 woman surprised him with a sneak peek at the nuptials.

