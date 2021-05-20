Nearly 30 area fire departments receive new equipment

By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 20, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 5:34 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 30 area fire departments now have the ability to put out wildfires, with new fire suppression equipment provided by a state agency.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said Thursday that its Rural Fire Protection program received nearly $295,000 to buy 96 Wildfire Suppression Kits for departments around the state.

The equipment includes lightweight wildfire-resistant coveralls and gloves, hand rakes, leaf blowers and backpack water pumps. The funding was part of a grant received from the United States Forest Service.

Area departments to receive the grant include:

  • Allison Sylamore (Stone)
  • Augusta (Woodruff)
  • Cushman (Independence)
  • Evening Shade (Sharp)
  • Fifty Six (Stone)
  • Franklin (Izard)
  • Greers Ferry (Cleburne)
  • Harrisburg (Poinsett)
  • Hickory Flat (White)
  • Hoxie (Lawrence)
  • Imboden (Lawrence)
  • Lepanto (Poinsett)
  • Melbourne (Izard)
  • Oxford (Izard)
  • Palestine (St. Francis)
  • Peach Orchard (Clay)
  • Pleasant Plains (Independence)
  • Poughkeepsie (Sharp)
  • Prim (Cleburne)
  • Quitman (Cleburne)
  • Rector (Clay)
  • Ruthie Mountain (Izard)
  • Sedgwick (Lawrence)
  • Sidney (Sharp)
  • Sturkie (Fulton)
  • Tyronza (Poinsett)
  • Water Valley (Randolph)

Officials said Thursday that departments around the state had received nearly $1.5 million in funding since 2014.

