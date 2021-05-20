Nearly 30 area fire departments receive new equipment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 30 area fire departments now have the ability to put out wildfires, with new fire suppression equipment provided by a state agency.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said Thursday that its Rural Fire Protection program received nearly $295,000 to buy 96 Wildfire Suppression Kits for departments around the state.
The equipment includes lightweight wildfire-resistant coveralls and gloves, hand rakes, leaf blowers and backpack water pumps. The funding was part of a grant received from the United States Forest Service.
Area departments to receive the grant include:
- Allison Sylamore (Stone)
- Augusta (Woodruff)
- Cushman (Independence)
- Evening Shade (Sharp)
- Fifty Six (Stone)
- Franklin (Izard)
- Greers Ferry (Cleburne)
- Harrisburg (Poinsett)
- Hickory Flat (White)
- Hoxie (Lawrence)
- Imboden (Lawrence)
- Lepanto (Poinsett)
- Melbourne (Izard)
- Oxford (Izard)
- Palestine (St. Francis)
- Peach Orchard (Clay)
- Pleasant Plains (Independence)
- Poughkeepsie (Sharp)
- Prim (Cleburne)
- Quitman (Cleburne)
- Rector (Clay)
- Ruthie Mountain (Izard)
- Sedgwick (Lawrence)
- Sidney (Sharp)
- Sturkie (Fulton)
- Tyronza (Poinsett)
- Water Valley (Randolph)
Officials said Thursday that departments around the state had received nearly $1.5 million in funding since 2014.
