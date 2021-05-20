New peanut facility to bring jobs to Kennett, Mo.

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - More jobs are coming to Kennett.
$50 million will be invested in the creation of the Delta Peanut processing facility.
Delta Peanut serves Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana farmers and is owned by farmers.
The facility will bring with it 50 new jobs, with the manufacturing jobs earning an average wage of $38,250.
“This took a lot of work from many people and it was exciting to see this all come together with the help of partners at the local, state and federal levels,” Kennett Mayor Chancellor Wayne said. “This is a big deal for Kennett, that will have a lasting economic impact. We look forward to maintaining these partnerships to attract more jobs in the future.”
Delta Peanut purchased 55 acres from the city of Kennett, choosing the area because more of southeast Missouri’s farmers are growing peanuts.
The Kennett Board of Public Works will provide $250,000 in infrastructure to meet gas and electric demands.
A groundbreaking was held on Thursday morning, May 20 at the former Dunklin County Compress Facility on Compress Road.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.