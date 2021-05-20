Oak Grove Heights Council reinstates fire chief after Mayor terminates him, alleging insubordination

OAK GROVE HEIGHTS, Ark. (KAIT) - At its meeting Thursday evening, the Oak Grove Heights City Council voted 4-2 to override the decision by Mayor Rudy Garner and reinstated Fire Chief Justin Moore.
Earlier in the meeting, Mayor Garner terminated Moore, alleging insubordination.
Mayor Garner said he is also willing to go to court about the situation.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the Oak Grove Heights Council meeting and will have more details as they become available.
