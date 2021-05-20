Off-duty Memphis police officer charged with kidnapping, assaulting Lyft customer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty Memphis police officer is facing charges after being accused of kidnapping and raping a woman while working as a Lyft driver.
Memphis police arrested 31-year-old Travis Pride Wednesday for allegedly taking a woman to an apartment off Ridgebrook Lane where he assaulted her then took her home.
The woman then called the police to report the incident. Investigators say Pride was later identified as “an off-duty police officer who was working additional employment that was not departmentally authorized.”
“During the course of this investigation, evidence showed that Travis Pride reportedly acted outside of the law and was arrested and charged for a heinous crime,” said Interim MPD Director James Ryall.
The department says Pride is relieved of duty pending the investigation.
He has been an officer with MPD since 2018 assigned to the Appling Farms Station, according to MPD.
