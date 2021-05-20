Spring River sinkhole not fixed nearly one year after drowning

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials are worried about a sinkhole in the Spring River, the same one that was a major -- and deadly -- issue last year.
We first told you in June 2020 that a Paragould woman had drowned after falling in the sinkhole.
Since then, signs have been put up warning those on the river about the hole, but it still has not been fixed.
Multiple county officials say it’s a complicated issue.
Officials said the Spring River constantly changes based on the weather and sinkholes do pop up often. Normally, Mother Nature is the fix for some of the holes due to the changing nature of the river.
But the High Falls sinkhole is embedded in solid rock.
Assistant Police Chief Scott Rose said he already has had to put new signs up warning those on the river, due to the old ones washing away.
“I hope and I look forward to seeing something being done to possibly correct that particular sinkhole,” Rose said. “Our goal is to not have any incidents through the summer but we prepare for it and expect it.”
Sharp County Judge Gene Moore referred us to the Sharp County Office of Emergency Management when asked why it hasn’t been fixed, saying they would know best who is responsible for the river.
Moore said safety is always a concern, and educating people about the river and its dangers is important.
“The Corps of Engineers, the ADEQ, whoever’s responsible for making sure everything’s done according to what -- because there [are] things in that river that you can and can’t do,” Moore said. “You’ve got to get everybody on the same page on what needs to get done and how to get it done.”
Director Jeremy Langston said there is often a disagreement between the county and the state over who shoulders the responsibility.
He says he can only act on fixing certain parts of the river in emergencies and that a lot of the responsibility falls on the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment.
Langston said with this particular sinkhole, he has to get permission from that department.
Region 8 News reached out to the ADEQ. They provided this statement to us.
Rose said he’s already heard of a few close calls on the river. He says while it is important that everyone knows the dangers of the Spring River, he wants to see this sinkhole fixed.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.