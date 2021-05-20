TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘Serious crash’ shuts down Highway 49

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A head-on collision with serious injuries has shut down Highway 49.
Jeff Presley, E911 director, said the crash happened just after 6:30 at Highway 49 and 49B in the Brookland/Goobertown area.
He reported “very serious injuries” with entrapment. Presley also said at least one child was hurt.
An air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene.
Presley said police will be shutting down the highway to allow the helicopter to land.
Multiple ambulances and rescue squads have been called to the scene.
Motorists should expect “major traffic delays” and be prepared to stop.
