Agency helps teens from being homeless

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Children and Family Services is teaming up with the Metropolitan Housing Alliance to keep kids who age out of the foster care system from being homeless.
The agency sends the housing authority a referral of youth who are about to age out of foster care to help them find a home.
Once placed, DCFS offers supportive services.
“Helping them set up utilities and informing them about employment and education opportunities,” Christin Harper with DCFS tells KARK.
The voucher is good for three years and paid with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
