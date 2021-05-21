Ark. man charged in multiple catalytic converter thefts

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas man is being hit with multiple felony charges in connection to several catalytic converter thefts over the last year.

Forrest City Police Department says 26-year-old Michael Weddington of Colt is charged with theft of property, first-degree criminal mischief and use of a communication device in five separate cases.

Weddington is also charged with criminal trespassing, a class A misdemeanor.

Police say there are also several other suspects involved. Warrants have been obtained and their arrests are pending.

