Attorney accused of witness tampering

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Poplar Bluff defense attorney faces criminal charges in Dunklin County after prosecutors accused him of witness tampering.
According to court documents, Richard Bascom tried to get his client’s son to plead the Fifth Amendment in a weapons case to get his client exonerated.
Broddic K. Annesser was a witness for the state of Missouri in a February 2021 case against his father Roger Annesser, who was charged with the unlawful use of a weapon against him, when he said Bascom approached him at the Dunklin County Justice Center.
“According to Broddic, his father’s attorney told him to plead the fifth to every question he was asked,” the probable cause affidavit stated. “Broddic said he asked his father’s attorney several times what pleading the Fifth would do to him.”
Bascom reportedly told the young man, who was also identified as the victim in the case, that it was his constitutional right and by pleading the Fifth it would drop the case against his father.
On May 14, a judge found probable cause to charge Bascom with tampering with a witness and issued a warrant for his arrest.
According to online records, Bascom is currently free on a $25,000 cash/surety bond awaiting a June 15 preliminary hearing.
