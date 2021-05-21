$500,000 bond set for man in leaving scene of accident case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man arrested in 2020 in connection with an attempted murder case in St. Francis County now faces a felony leaving the scene of an accident charge.
Raheem Garry, 23, Jonesboro turned himself into authorities on a bench warrant May 18 after an investigation by Jonesboro police. A $500,000 bond was set Friday for Gerry by a judge.
Officers went to a crash May 10 at East Word and Labaume. Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit that an officer saw a white passenger car going fast and failed to stop at stop signs before the crash happened.
“As Officer Cohn pulled up to the scene, he observed a small-framed black male exit the driver seat, grab an unknown object out of the rear driver seat, look directly at Officer Cohn and then take off running on foot east down East Word,” Jonesboro police said.
Officers tried to chase the man but could not find him.
However, officers did find the license.
“Officer Cohn found an Arkansas Driver’s license in the vehicle that allowed him to make a positive identification of the suspect that was driving the white passenger car. The suspect was Raheem Garry,” the affidavit noted.
The driver of the other vehicle in the crash was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis due to their injuries.
In addition to leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, Garry was arrested on suspicion of fleeing.
Garry will be arraigned June 30 in circuit court.
